Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 4,224 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,450. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

