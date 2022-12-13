Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 9,358 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 394.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. 7,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

