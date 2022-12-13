Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.