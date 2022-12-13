Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. 43,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,386. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.