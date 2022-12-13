Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 4,422 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insider Activity

Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 61,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,948. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

