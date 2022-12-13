Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 9,358 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 394.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.0 %

SJM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. 7,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

