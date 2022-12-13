Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $363.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,415. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.