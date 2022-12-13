Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 10,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

