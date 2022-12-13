Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $45.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

