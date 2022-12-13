System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Conrad Bona Purchases 12,837 Shares

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) insider Conrad Bona purchased 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.76 ($23,308.50).

System1 Group stock remained flat at GBX 140 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,114. System1 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.80.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

