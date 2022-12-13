System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Conrad Bona Purchases 12,837 Shares

Dec 13th, 2022

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Rating) insider Conrad Bona purchased 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.76 ($23,308.50).

System1 Group Price Performance

System1 Group stock remained flat at GBX 140 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,114. System1 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.80.

System1 Group Company Profile



System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Articles

