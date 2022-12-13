T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

