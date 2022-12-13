Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.