Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 95,009 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $193,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $2,967,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.