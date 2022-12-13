Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

