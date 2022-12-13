Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.46.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $248.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.65. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

