TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Lowered by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 1.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TU traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

