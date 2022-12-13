Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,034 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 7,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

