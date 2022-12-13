Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Tenneco Stock Performance
Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
Read More
