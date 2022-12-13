Tenset Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $208.60 million and approximately $335,610.52 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,894,346 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.