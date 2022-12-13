Territorial Bancorp Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 26,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

