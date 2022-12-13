The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $431.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $383.00 to $431.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.92.

LULU stock opened at $328.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $414.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

