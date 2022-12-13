The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $61,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,810,479 shares of company stock valued at $117,116,270. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $363.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

