The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $462.02 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $462.02 million and $26.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

