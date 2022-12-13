The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $521,928.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,685. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $185.72 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

