The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $55,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 44,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,681. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.