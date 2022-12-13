The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. 74,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

