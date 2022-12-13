The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
TJX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. 74,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
