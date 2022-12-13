The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Trading Up 3.5 %

The9 Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 1,933,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Featured Stories

