Thomasville National Bank Acquires 1,832 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,554. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 475.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.