Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,160 shares of company stock worth $12,032,193. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 168,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

