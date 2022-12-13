Thomasville National Bank Has $13.33 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. 138,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

