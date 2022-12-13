Thomasville National Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,777. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

