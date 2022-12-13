Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 69.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

