Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.28. 51,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

