Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.47. 93,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,107. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

