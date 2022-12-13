Thomasville National Bank Sells 97 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after purchasing an additional 169,819 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 503.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.