Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

