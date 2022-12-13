THORChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $462.12 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $462.12 million and approximately $42.99 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

