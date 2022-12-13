Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Capitalization Tops $162.35 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $162.35 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00512490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $903.85 or 0.05062952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.91 or 0.30371039 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

