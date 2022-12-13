Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

