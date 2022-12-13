Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.4 days.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPZEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.