Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 45,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

