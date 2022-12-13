TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65 on January 12th

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
TRY stock opened at GBX 309.58 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.47 million and a P/E ratio of 344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. TR Property Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 502.86 ($6.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.89.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
