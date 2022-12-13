TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65 on January 12th

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

TRY stock opened at GBX 309.58 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.47 million and a P/E ratio of 344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. TR Property Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 502.86 ($6.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.89.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

