Traders Buy High Volume of Datadog Call Options (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 30,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 18,523 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.