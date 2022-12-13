Traders Purchase Large Volume of Columbia Sportswear Put Options (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,067 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,875% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,690. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

