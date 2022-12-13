Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TGS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 129,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

