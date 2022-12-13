TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TRU opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

