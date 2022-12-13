Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

TNL stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

