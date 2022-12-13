TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of TPVG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

