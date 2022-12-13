Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in November

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of TSGTF stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

