UBS Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,068 ($49.91).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,307.50 ($40.58) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,670 ($32.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,335 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,402.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a market cap of £74.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,407.45.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

